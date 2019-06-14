Latest update June 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Duo fined, sentenced to community service for 11 grams of cannabis.

Jun 14, 2019 News 0

Two men, who were charged for the possession of narcotics, were yesterday fined $16,500 each, and sentenced to one month community service.
The defendants, Ron Norton and Rajkumar Singh, were first charged on May 20, 2019, but pleaded not guilty. Yesterday, however, they thought it best to face the truth and plead guilty to the charge, when they were brought before Magistrate Esther Sam in the Suddie Magistrates Court.
The court heard that on May 17, 2019, the men had in their possession 11 grams of cannabis. Both men told the court yesterday that the illegal substance was for their personal use.
The prosecution read that on the day in question, a party of policemen patrolling the Sand Pit district, observed Singh and Norton with a black plastic bag. Norton first took the bag to his face, where he appeared to be sniffing the substance. The bag was then handed to Singh and he did same.
The defendants both agreed to the charge brought to them, and were fined, $16,500 each, along with one month community service.

More in this category

Sports

MoPH 2nd Annual ExxonMobil Sec Schools U-14 f/Ball tourney launched

MoPH 2nd Annual ExxonMobil Sec Schools U-14 f/Ball tourney launched

Jun 14, 2019

Yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifta Avenue the second annual ExxonMobil Secondary Schools U-14 Football tournament was launched in the presence of Deputy Permanent Secretary in...
Read More
KFC’s Snr Nat Squash C/Ships Ince-Carvalhal, Verwey & Pollard among winners on opening night

KFC’s Snr Nat Squash C/Ships Ince-Carvalhal,...

Jun 14, 2019

Ketley upset Sophia; St. Margaret’s overcome Tucville

Ketley upset Sophia; St. Margaret’s overcome...

Jun 14, 2019

Guyana Badminton Association bids farewell to Lee Chong Wei on his retirement

Guyana Badminton Association bids farewell to Lee...

Jun 14, 2019

Guinness Bartica Fixtures kicks off tonight

Guinness Bartica Fixtures kicks off tonight

Jun 14, 2019

Dental Imports Guyana Inc. returns with support for Sport Shooting Foundation

Dental Imports Guyana Inc. returns with support...

Jun 14, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Oil don’t spoil

    Guyana’s oil is not going anywhere. So why hurry to start oil production when the country is being shortchanged because... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019