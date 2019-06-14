Duo fined, sentenced to community service for 11 grams of cannabis.

Two men, who were charged for the possession of narcotics, were yesterday fined $16,500 each, and sentenced to one month community service.

The defendants, Ron Norton and Rajkumar Singh, were first charged on May 20, 2019, but pleaded not guilty. Yesterday, however, they thought it best to face the truth and plead guilty to the charge, when they were brought before Magistrate Esther Sam in the Suddie Magistrates Court.

The court heard that on May 17, 2019, the men had in their possession 11 grams of cannabis. Both men told the court yesterday that the illegal substance was for their personal use.

The prosecution read that on the day in question, a party of policemen patrolling the Sand Pit district, observed Singh and Norton with a black plastic bag. Norton first took the bag to his face, where he appeared to be sniffing the substance. The bag was then handed to Singh and he did same.

The defendants both agreed to the charge brought to them, and were fined, $16,500 each, along with one month community service.