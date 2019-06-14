Bus drivers, conductors colluding with thieves to rob and highjack passengers

Commuters are in great fear since bus drivers and conductors are reportedly colluding with thieves to rob passengers plying La Parfaite Harmonie/Dairy route.

Passengers are reporting that at least two buses on the Dairy/La Parfaite Harmonie Bus Parks are used to transport thieves who are picked up at various areas.

They would enter the vehicles under the pretext of being paying passengers. These criminal elements would choose opportune moments to rob passengers at knife or gun point of cash and valuables.

Reports are that last week Tuesday, around 23:50 hrs., a minibus conducted by a deportee called ‘Yankee’, picked up three men on the Mc Doom Public Road. It is said that a female joined the bus at Bagotville, West Bank Demerara, and began chatting and fooling around with the three men.

Victims of what turned out later to be a robbery, indicated that when the bus was in the vicinity of Westminster, all three men whipped out guns and robbed several passengers of valuables.

Credible sources said that the bus conductor, ‘Yankee’, was strangely not attacked by the thieves in the entire ordeal. At one point he ran from the bus abandoning the driver and passengers.

Sources however reported that after the robbers exited the vehicle and disappeared in the dark, ‘Yankee’, as he is called, returned to the vehicle and he did not appear to be flustered at all.

Pleas by the traumatized passengers to drive to the nearest police station were said to have fallen on deaf ears. Persons said the driver of the bus appeared way too calm despite what had occurred.

Reports again suggested that that a similar incident occurred on the same bus Thursday night. Two men robbed three passengers of valuables.

The La Grange Police Station has confirmed that neither the bus driver nor conductor has reported such matters. There are reports that at least two buses are engaged in what seems to be a new way of robbing citizens.

Persons have indicated that some bus drivers plying these routes are avoiding routes populated by people and are taking alternate directions that are desolate en route to destinations requested by passengers.

Yesterday ‘D’ Division Commander, Edmond Cooper, when contacted, said that he will by no means tolerate such actions by minibus operators, and that his department would fully investigate the matter. He said that persons found guilty of harassing passengers in this manner will receive the full force of the law.