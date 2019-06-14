Alleged phone thief granted bail

Latest update June 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

A man, who is suspected to have robbed a reporter and his wife a few weeks ago, was arraigned in the Suddie Magistrates Court yesterday, before Magistrate Esther Sam.
The accused, Elvin Norton, 27, of Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, was charged, yesterday, with larceny from person.
It is alleged that on May 27, 2019, Norton, who is also a miner, stole from Juliet Marks one black shoulder bag, valuing $4,000, along with $5,000 and one black Iphone valuing $272,000, property of Shawn Marks.
The man was not required to plead to the charge, and made an application for bail.
The prosecutor did not object to bail being granted, and Norton was subsequently bailed in the sum of $100,000. He is expected to return to court on July 22, 2019.

