Youth pleads guilty to raping two children, woman -to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Following his admittance to raping two under-aged girls and a woman, 22-year-old Leon Jordan was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation by Justice Brassington Reynolds who noted that the serial rapist needs “specialised help.” Jordan appeared at the Sexual Offences Court in Demerara where he pleaded guilty to three rape charges.

According to the first indictment, on February 02, 2012 in Demerara, Jordan engaged in sexual penetration with a seven-year-old girl. The second charge stated that on January 13, 2013, Jordan engaged in sexual penetration with a 14-year-old girl. The last charge stated that on October 25, 2016, he engaged in sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent.
In addressing the court, Jordan said, “Is good to talk the truth before you regret it. Prison is not a nice place for people who committed certain offences.” Responding, Justice Reynolds questioned Jordan as to whether he used drugs. Jordan responded in the affirmative, stating that he used “herbs” before his incarceration for the offences.
Apart from the psychiatric evaluation, Justice Reynolds ordered that a probation report be compiled on Jordan, who was remanded to prison until June 26, for sentencing. Prosecutors Abigail Gibbs and Seeta Bishundial appeared for the State, while Attorney-at-Law Maxwell McKay represented the confessed rapist.

