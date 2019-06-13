Venezuelan woman loses part of arm in row over gold

Tifanny Daniels, 21, a Venezuelan national who migrated to Guyana, encountered an unexpected ill fate in Cuyuni when one of her co-workers chopped off part of one of her arms over the disappearance of six pennyweight of gold.

Around 9:00 p.m. on Friday last, Daniels and her boyfriend Daniel Gobin, 19, were reportedly imbibing with ‘Bull’, a fellow worker, at a shop close to their camp. It is alleged that ‘Bull’ was in possession of six pennyweight of Gobin’s gold, but denied that he had the gold, after which a fight broke out between the two men.

Daniels and her boyfriend subsequently left that shop and returned to the camp at which they were stationed.

Later, around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, Gobin was suddenly awoken by a scream from his girlfriend. He recalled seeing the woman jump out of bed and running around the bedroom.

He related, “I see me girl on the ground and she hand cut off. Blood all over de place, and when I turn, I spot Bull with a cutlass and he start chopping me around me body. I jump out of de bed and snatch de cutlass from he, and dat’s how I get this cut pon me hand. After I grab de cutlass from he, he dash run out of de room.”

Daniels was air dashed to the city, where she was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital and remains a patient of the Intensive Care Unit.

Gobin was also admitted to the hospital after receiving several shops around his body, but he was discharged on Saturday.

The police have reportedly moved into the area and ordered the miners to vacate the location. Investigations are currently ongoing.