V Net Communications onboard for Father’s day domino in Wakenaam

V Net Communications of Delph Street, Campbellville has committed to the Father’s day domino competition which is schedule to be played on Sunday at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam.

The entity has donated one of the trophies for the competition which is set to start at 10:00hrs. CEO of V Net Communications Safraz Sheriffudeen wished the teams well and said he is looking to a successful and exciting competition, while Nazeer Mohamed of All Stars thanked him of the support.

Among the teams set to battle for supremacy are All Stars, V Net, Underdog, Melville, Seawall Boys, East Wakenaam and Big Six.

Teams are asked to be present at the venue at least 30 minutes prior to the scheduled time for play to start.