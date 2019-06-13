Latest update June 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Training progressing; Guyanese players adapting well

Jun 13, 2019

The three National players on a one-month pre-season training with Madureira Esporte Clube, the Brazilian second-division side: Sese Norville, Ryan Hackett and Kelsey Benjamin, are adapting well to the environment and sessions despite being exposed to new and challenging training routines.

Two of the three national players in Brazil, Ryan Hackett (L) and Sese Norville.

This is the report from Brazil following a visit by President Wayne Forde on Sunday last to view the International Friendly match between FC Madureia and Qatar National Team, the latter preparing for the Copa America tournament.

From left: Khalid Almansoori – Qatar Men’s National Team Manager, Saeed Almisnad – Qatar Men’s National Team Administrator and GFF President Wayne Forde.

In an invited comment, the players said training is progressing well even though intense and challenging as new regimens are being learned: “It is different and challenging from back home but we’re coming through and getting there,” said Norville and echoed by Benjamin and Hackett.
While the language has been another challenge, they are gradually learning it to aid their communication with the team and even showed off some of the words and phrases learned to date.
Even though part of the Madureira Esporte Clube squad, they did not play in the match, which ended 2-1 in favor of Qatar.
The Coaching staff, however, is very pleased with their overall conduct and behavior of the players thus far. Following the one-month attachment, based on their performance, the players have the potential of landing a professional contract with the club.
This attachment initiative is a result of a visit by the Guyana Football Federation President to Brazil in May where he met with Brazilian Football Federation (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol – CBF) President Rogerio Caboclo.

 

