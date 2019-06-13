Latest update June 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Traffic lectures conducted to raise Road Safety Awareness

Jun 13, 2019 News 0

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force attached to the Suddie Police Station recently visited the Riverstown and Golden Fleece Primary Schools, where they conducted traffic lectures.

A traffic rank delivering a lecture to students.

A numbers of topics were discussed inclusive of the curb drill, which side of the road to work on, colour of clothing to be worn at night, rules of the road and many others.
A total of 200 students and 27 teachers from both schools were in attendance and demonstrations were given to ensure that the students understood exactly what they were being lectured about.
These lectures are in keeping with the Traffic Department’s mandate to raise awareness of road safety and to educate those who are more vulnerable on the roadways, about the steps and measures they could take to protect themselves while using the country’s roadways and pedestrian crossings.

More in this category

Sports

V Net Communications onboard for Father’s day domino in Wakenaam

V Net Communications onboard for Father’s day domino in Wakenaam

Jun 13, 2019

V Net Communications of Delph Street, Campbellville has committed to the Father’s day domino competition which is schedule to be played on Sunday at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam....
Read More
Training progressing; Guyanese players adapting well

Training progressing; Guyanese players adapting...

Jun 13, 2019

CWI announces dates for India’s tour of the West Indies 2019 sponsored by MyTeam11 Two games for Guyana August 6 and 8

CWI announces dates for India’s tour of the...

Jun 13, 2019

Wales, Patentia, Leonora and Tuschen triumph

Wales, Patentia, Leonora and Tuschen triumph

Jun 13, 2019

GMR&SC drag C/ship round 2 Special Auto makes special contribution to event

GMR&SC drag C/ship round 2 Special Auto...

Jun 13, 2019

Outcomes from CWI Directors’ Annual General Meeting

Outcomes from CWI Directors’ Annual General...

Jun 13, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019