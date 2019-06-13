Traffic lectures conducted to raise Road Safety Awareness

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force attached to the Suddie Police Station recently visited the Riverstown and Golden Fleece Primary Schools, where they conducted traffic lectures.

A numbers of topics were discussed inclusive of the curb drill, which side of the road to work on, colour of clothing to be worn at night, rules of the road and many others.

A total of 200 students and 27 teachers from both schools were in attendance and demonstrations were given to ensure that the students understood exactly what they were being lectured about.

These lectures are in keeping with the Traffic Department’s mandate to raise awareness of road safety and to educate those who are more vulnerable on the roadways, about the steps and measures they could take to protect themselves while using the country’s roadways and pedestrian crossings.