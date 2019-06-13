State to pay out $28M for police killing of Shaquille Grant

A multimillion-dollar lawsuit filed against the State by Shonette Adams, the mother of Agricola, East Bank Demerara teen Shaquille Grant, who was shot and killed by police just over six years ago, ended abruptly on Monday with the State agreeing to pay $28M.

High Court Judge Gino Persaud continued hearing the matter, when lawyers for the State agreed to pay the sum, although a formal order is yet to be prepared by the court.

The mother was suing the State for in excess of $300,000 over (a) the wrongful death of her son, (b) breach of his fundamental right under Article 138 of the Constitution of Guyana, not to be deprived of his life intentionally, and for (c) assault and battery.

For each of the abovementioned claims, the mother is asking for damages in excess of $100,000. She is also asking the court for (d) exemplary damages, (e) costs, (f) interest and (g) such further or other order as seen just by the court.

In a writ dated December 18, 2014, filed on behalf of Adams, Attorney Nigel Hughes stated that she is the administratrix for the estate of her deceased son and that Hughes along with Attorneys-at-Law Andrew Pollard, Elizabeth Deane-Hughes, Donna Bailey and Jed Vasconcellos, are authorised to act on her behalf.

Apart from Attorney General Basil Williams being listed as a defendant, former policemen Warren Blue, Jamal Lewis and Terrance Wallace were also listed as defendants.

Grant, 17, formerly of Lot 110 Caesar Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara, was fatally shot after police ranks on mobile patrol swooped down on a group of youths in the community on September 11, 2012.

Police in a press release said that on the day of the shooting, the ranks came under fire and they returned fire, fatally wounding Grant. Police said a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver was also recovered at the scene. According to the police, they had received information that a gang in Agricola was planning a robbery on a business entity located near the Guyana National Stadium at Providence.

Police ranks Terrence Wallace, Warren Blue and Jamal Lewis were subsequently charged for the murder of Grant.

After a lengthy trial before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown, a 12-member mixed jury acquitted Wallace of the murder. While Lewis still remains at large, Blue was shot and killed on December 15, 2015 during a botched robbery at Montrose, East Coast Demerara. He never appeared in court to answer to the murder charge.