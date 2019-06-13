Mayor frustrated with Engineer’s Dept. over state of manholes in the city

Latest update June 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Mayor of Georgetown Ubraj Narine expressed frustration at the City Engineer’s Department over the state of manholes in the city.

City Engineer Colvern Venture

During a Statutory meeting on Monday, the Mayor noted that councillors complained about several manholes around the City which have no covers.
Last month, Councillor Heston Bostwick told the Council that three children fell into a manhole at James Street, Albouystown.
The councillor complained that it was “due to our negligence, limbs can be lost.”
In response to enquiries from the Council, City Engineer Colvern Venture said that there are some nine manholes around the city currently without covers.
“You know something named fed up? The Mayor is fed up of the Engineer’s Department,” Narine said responded.
This is not the first time that the Engineer’s Department has come under fire for manhole incidents.
The M&CC has received a number of requests for compensation from citizens, claiming millions of dollars in damages as a result of falling into manholes.
Former Mayor Patricia Chase Green had noted that staff of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council had to be more careful in carrying out their work and dealing with the public.
“I’m tired of complaints against the Engineer’s Department involving senior building inspectors. You’re dodging the people, hiding from them, telling them to come back over and over. The attitude of those in the Engineer’s Department stinks; their attitude towards citizens is unacceptable,” Chase-Green had lamented. She said it was high time that some officers from that department go home, because they are at work doing absolutely nothing.
“You have officers in the yard liming whole day,” she charged, and when they are picked up and taken into the fields, they produce the reports months after; and worse yet, give the excuse that they have to revisit the location before submitting the reports.
The Mayor and City Council of Georgetown was expected to compensate at least two people in relation to manhole incidents.

