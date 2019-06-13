Latest update June 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Labour Dept. probes electrocutions at Providence – Worrying questions raised over absence of safety gear

Jun 13, 2019 News 0

The Department of Labour has launched a probe into Tuesday’s incident at Providence, East Bank Demerara, where two workers erecting security cameras were electrocuted.

The technicians on the scene Tuesday, shortly before tragedy struck.

Among other things, the department will determine whether the staffers were properly outfitted with safety gear and whether the company involved was adhering to labour laws.
There are photos taken shortly before the incident occurred which raise worrying questions about safety. It appeared that no one had gloves.
They were working for an outfit named Smart Tech Solutions of Kersaint Park, La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara.

Dead: Oliver Anton

According to records, the business has a sole owner, and is not a company. It is owned by Sean Sookra. It had been given the contract to install a number of security cameras under the Government’s Smart City Project.

Dead: Krishna Chand

The cameras are being placed around the city and at strategic points on the outskirts.
According to the police, a report was lodged shortly after 13:00hrs on Tuesday that two men were electrocuted.
On scene, police ranks found the remains of Krishna Chand, age 21, a technician of Lusignan Pasture, East Coast Demerara, and Oliver Anton, 36, of Buxton.
According to Aftab Umrao, a technician of Smart Tech, they hired a Canter truck, driven by Anton, and with a porter, Brian Culley, to transport them to the National Stadium to install security cameras.
Umrao told police that Chand had the wire for the job wrapped around his neck.
Anton and Culley both helped in holding the metal pole which was attached to a crane on the canter that was lifting it.
According to Umrao, the top of the pole came into contact with a high voltage GPL wire.
Both Chand and Anton took the brunt of the high voltage power that flowed. Umrao received minor injuries while Culley was burnt on the palm of his left hand.
Chand was burnt beyond recognition. He received burns on the torso, arms and face while Anthon showed no sign of visible injuries.
Both Chand and Anton were declared dead on the scene.
There has been an increasing number of complaints of workplace breaches, with the Labour Department announcing more checks and engagements with employers.

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

V Net Communications onboard for Father’s day domino in Wakenaam

V Net Communications onboard for Father’s day domino in Wakenaam

Jun 13, 2019

V Net Communications of Delph Street, Campbellville has committed to the Father’s day domino competition which is schedule to be played on Sunday at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam....
Read More
Training progressing; Guyanese players adapting well

Training progressing; Guyanese players adapting...

Jun 13, 2019

CWI announces dates for India’s tour of the West Indies 2019 sponsored by MyTeam11 Two games for Guyana August 6 and 8

CWI announces dates for India’s tour of the...

Jun 13, 2019

Wales, Patentia, Leonora and Tuschen triumph

Wales, Patentia, Leonora and Tuschen triumph

Jun 13, 2019

GMR&SC drag C/ship round 2 Special Auto makes special contribution to event

GMR&SC drag C/ship round 2 Special Auto...

Jun 13, 2019

Outcomes from CWI Directors’ Annual General Meeting

Outcomes from CWI Directors’ Annual General...

Jun 13, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019