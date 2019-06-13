Labour Dept. probes electrocutions at Providence – Worrying questions raised over absence of safety gear

The Department of Labour has launched a probe into Tuesday’s incident at Providence, East Bank Demerara, where two workers erecting security cameras were electrocuted.

Among other things, the department will determine whether the staffers were properly outfitted with safety gear and whether the company involved was adhering to labour laws.

There are photos taken shortly before the incident occurred which raise worrying questions about safety. It appeared that no one had gloves.

They were working for an outfit named Smart Tech Solutions of Kersaint Park, La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara.

According to records, the business has a sole owner, and is not a company. It is owned by Sean Sookra. It had been given the contract to install a number of security cameras under the Government’s Smart City Project.

The cameras are being placed around the city and at strategic points on the outskirts.

According to the police, a report was lodged shortly after 13:00hrs on Tuesday that two men were electrocuted.

On scene, police ranks found the remains of Krishna Chand, age 21, a technician of Lusignan Pasture, East Coast Demerara, and Oliver Anton, 36, of Buxton.

According to Aftab Umrao, a technician of Smart Tech, they hired a Canter truck, driven by Anton, and with a porter, Brian Culley, to transport them to the National Stadium to install security cameras.

Umrao told police that Chand had the wire for the job wrapped around his neck.

Anton and Culley both helped in holding the metal pole which was attached to a crane on the canter that was lifting it.

According to Umrao, the top of the pole came into contact with a high voltage GPL wire.

Both Chand and Anton took the brunt of the high voltage power that flowed. Umrao received minor injuries while Culley was burnt on the palm of his left hand.

Chand was burnt beyond recognition. He received burns on the torso, arms and face while Anthon showed no sign of visible injuries.

Both Chand and Anton were declared dead on the scene.

There has been an increasing number of complaints of workplace breaches, with the Labour Department announcing more checks and engagements with employers.