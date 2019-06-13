“High and frustrated” man jailed for robbery at gas station

“I was high and frustrated because I’m unemployed, that’s why I robbed the man,” an unrepresented accused told the court yesterday.

Shawn Bascom, who was charged for robbery with aggravation appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty and pleaded guilty to the charge that was read to him. He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

Bascom robbed Zheng Teng Fei of $500,000, property of Cheng Ming, the Chief Executive Officer of Falls Gas Station, Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara, on June 9.

According to Bascom, he wanted to see his four-year-old daughter for Father’s Day and he needed money to help his sick father.

Police prosecutor Seon Blackman then stated the facts of the charge that on June 9, at Falls Gas Station, Zheng Teng Fei who is the supervisor of the gas station , exited the western door with a black plastic bag in his hands containing the cash.

Bascom along with an accomplice then approached Teng Fei, and the accomplice choked Teng Fei while Bascom took away the bag with the money and attempted to escape. While attempting to escape, he was apprehended by the security guard of the gas station.

The police were then summoned and Bascom was arrested. He still had the money in his possession. His accomplice managed to escape. Bascom was then taken into police custody.

“No risk, No reward” Bascom told the court.

Principal Magistrate Mc Gusty after listening to the facts and what Bascom had to say, sentenced him and left him with a quote “he who takes the benefit must also take the burden.”