First Lady’s mom laid to rest

Latest update June 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
President David Granger, First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, relatives and others yesterday afternoon said their final goodbyes to her mother, Mrs. Edith Cicely Chan-A-Sue nee Pierre, who died on June 5, at the age of 94. They were also joined by Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, Ministers of the Government, former Prime Minister, Hamilton Green and members of the diplomatic corps. (Ministry of the Presidency photos)
Jun 13, 2019V Net Communications of Delph Street, Campbellville has committed to the Father’s day domino competition which is schedule to be played on Sunday at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam....
Jun 13, 2019
Jun 13, 2019
Jun 13, 2019
Jun 13, 2019
Jun 13, 2019
Freddie Kissoon Today marks 39 years since Walter Rodney was killed. At the time of writing, the WPA, the party Walter headed,... more
Kaieteur News has exposed enough information to establish a basis for an impartial and independent investigation into the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Once again, I have drawn attention to the danger posed to countries of the Caribbean by the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]