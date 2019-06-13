First Lady’s mom laid to rest

Latest update June 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

President David Granger, First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, relatives and others yesterday afternoon said their final goodbyes to her mother, Mrs. Edith Cicely Chan-A-Sue nee Pierre, who died on June 5, at the age of 94. They were also joined by Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, Ministers of the Government, former Prime Minister, Hamilton Green and members of the diplomatic corps. (Ministry of the Presidency photos)

 

