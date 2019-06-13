East Berbice man charged with kidnapping wife

Latest update June 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
The man who is accused of kidnapping his wife has been remanded to jail after he was slapped with four charges.
Martin Baker, 50, a labourer of Warren Village, East Coast Berbice, is accused of abducting Dhanmattie Sumara, 29, his wife, on June 5, with intent to cause her to be secretly confined.
He was also charged with common assault and threatening behaviour committed on Sumara, on June 4. He is further charged with malicious damage to property, also on June 4, after was alleged that he damaged a door belonging to Jaipaul Jaimaul.
Baker appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore in the Albion Magistrate’s Court and was remanded to jail until July 12, when the matter is expected to come up for report.
According to Prospector Inspector Althea Solomon, the man and the woman are known to each other. They lived as husband and wife and have two children.
Following a number of disputes, the woman moved out of the man’s house and was staying by a friend. Baker subsequently turned up where the woman was staying, broke down the door, and reportedly dragged her out of the house by her hair, while lashing her with a cutlass. He subsequently forced her, against her will, into a vehicle, and took her to the Berbice Bridge entrance and then to Enmore, East Coast Demerara. The police were notified about their location and the man was arrested and brought back to Berbice.
