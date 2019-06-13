Bus drivers, conductors colluding with thieves – Unsuspecting commuters being robbed

Commuters are now in great fear for their lives and safety, as recent incidents have revealed a disturbing development – bus drivers and conductors are reportedly colluding with thieves to rob passengers.

Passengers are reporting that at least two buses on the “Dairy”/Parfaite Harmony Bus Parks are being used to transport thieves who are picked up at various areas, and who would enter the vehicles under the pretext of being paying passengers. These criminal elements would choose opportune moments to rob passengers at knifepoint or gunpoint of cash and valuables.

Kaieteur News understands that last week Tuesday, around 23:50 hrs, a minibus conducted by a conductor, said to be a deportee, picked up three men on the McDoom Public Road. It is said that a female joined the bus at Bagotville, West Bank Demerara, and began chatting and fooling around with the three men.

Victims of what eventually turned out to be a robbery indicated that when the bus was in the vicinity of Westminister, all three of the men whipped out guns and robbed several passengers of valuables.

Credible sources indicated that strangely, the bus conductor was not attacked by the thieves in the entire ordeal, and at one point ran from the bus, abandoning the driver and passengers. It was after the robbers had exited the vehicle, and disappeared in the dark, that the conductor returned to the vehicle. He did not appear to be flustered.

Pleas by the traumatised passengers to drive to the nearest police station were said to have fallen on deaf ears. Persons said the driver of the bus also appeared way too calm, despite what had occurred.

And reports have reached this publication that a similar incident occurred on the same bus on Thursday night last, when two men robbed three passengers of valuables. La Grange Police Station has confirmed that the neither the bus driver nor conductor has reported any such matter. Sources have indicated that at least two buses are engaged in what seems to be a new way of robbing commuters.

Some bus drivers plying these routes are avoiding heavily populated areas, and are taking alternative paths that are desolate, en route to destinations requested by passengers.

Yesterday, ‘D’ Division Commander, Edmond Cooper was contacted, and he said that while he had no knowledge of the aforementioned incidents, he will by no means tolerate such disgraceful and unlawful acts by minibus operators. He said that his department would fully investigate the matter. He said, that persons found guilty of terrorising passengers in this manner, will feel the full force of the law.