Soulja Bai mop up G/T and blow dry ee hair

De Ghana President come to Guyana and is a good thing he give notice. Soulja Bai want look good suh he call out de whole of Guyana to clean up and fix up everything in de route wha dem man gun use. He had de people paint everything till dem even paint him when he stand up to look.

Dem paint trees; dem paint de road and dem even fix up people private property. Dem get Ram Jattan to pick up dem night players who does deh round de Cathedral. He get de mayor to paint some of dem eyesores. Wha he couldn’t paint he wrap cloth round it.

He get Fatterson to fix up all dem street light and traffic light. Some never wuk since Janet was alive. That is how two of dem man dead outside de stadium and four deh low inside de hospital.

Pedestrian crossing paint up; dem do Jagdeo road because he seh he did want meet Jagdeo. In de end dem had to do de whole East Coast road leading to Sparendaam and that is wha had de entire team wukking till four this marning.

Dem bring in de man by night suh he couldn’t see de must of de East Bank and dem plan to fly him out by helicopter to Timehri suh he would nevah see wha de real Guyana look like.

This whole charade mek dem boys remember a man coming to see a woman to married. De woman does dress to death. She does put on powder, foundation cream, rouge, lipstick and perfume. That is wha Soulja Bai do when de man come.

Dem boys seh he should come every week. Dem don’t mind buying he ticket because he gun save Guyana a lot in de oil industry. He learn from experience. He get shaft. He sending he people fuh mek sure Guyana don’t get de same shaft that Ghana get.

He sending dem fuh free. Guyana only got to find board and lodging. But dem boys want people to know that nutten is fuh free.

Talk half and remember something deh behind that.