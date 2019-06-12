Latest update June 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Senior cop charged with rape of girl, 13, granted bail

Jun 12, 2019 News 0

On Monday a senior member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) was committed to stand a High Court trial for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Committed Seecharran Singh

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Seecharran Singh, 31, was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that between June 17, 2018 and June 18, 2018, at Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of sixteen.
His matter was being heard by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
At the conclusion of the matter the magistrate ruled that she is of the opinion that the prosecutor was able to present sufficient evidence to the court enough for a conviction. Given that opinion the magistrate committed Singh to stand a high court trial.
Two weeks after Singh first appeared he was granted bail of $250,000 under the condition that he stays 50 feet from the victim until the hearing and determination of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) of the matter.
According to information, the teen was left in Singh’s care. At the time the policeman was attached to the Brickdam Police Station.
It was while the two were alone that he allegedly made advances to her. It was alleged that the officer took the child into a room and had sexual intercourse with her. When the child’s mother returned home, the minor confided what transpired and the matter was reported.
An investigation was then carried out, and the officer was arrested and charged for the offence.
On Singh’s first court appearance the Magistrate remanded him to prison citing the safety of the child and the fact that the child trusted him.
Singh will appear in the High Court for the commencement of his trial at the next sitting of the assizes.

 

More in this category

Sports

KFC Senior National Squash tourney starts today

KFC Senior National Squash tourney starts today

Jun 12, 2019

With new sponsors KFC on board, the 2019 Senior National Squash Championships will serve off this evening at the Georgetown Club, Camp Street. Big names will square off as the event will be great...
Read More
Guyana go down to Haiti in final warm up match ahead of debut at 2019 Gold Cup

Guyana go down to Haiti in final warm up match...

Jun 12, 2019

Sentinel Security Inc renews RHTYSC Gregory Gaskin Berbice Sports Award sponsorship – Club to host “Ansa McAl Award of Excellence” programme

Sentinel Security Inc renews RHTYSC Gregory...

Jun 12, 2019

RHTYSC, MS Cricket Teams to host 29th Annual Cricket Academy in July

RHTYSC, MS Cricket Teams to host 29th Annual...

Jun 12, 2019

Providence claim Lodge Kyk-over-al and Lodge Frenaeus dominoes title

Providence claim Lodge Kyk-over-al and Lodge...

Jun 12, 2019

North Georgetown, St. Margaret’s, FE Pollard and Smith Memorial among winners

North Georgetown, St. Margaret’s, FE Pollard...

Jun 12, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019