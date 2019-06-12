Senior cop charged with rape of girl, 13, granted bail

On Monday a senior member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) was committed to stand a High Court trial for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Seecharran Singh, 31, was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that between June 17, 2018 and June 18, 2018, at Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of sixteen.

His matter was being heard by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

At the conclusion of the matter the magistrate ruled that she is of the opinion that the prosecutor was able to present sufficient evidence to the court enough for a conviction. Given that opinion the magistrate committed Singh to stand a high court trial.

Two weeks after Singh first appeared he was granted bail of $250,000 under the condition that he stays 50 feet from the victim until the hearing and determination of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) of the matter.

According to information, the teen was left in Singh’s care. At the time the policeman was attached to the Brickdam Police Station.

It was while the two were alone that he allegedly made advances to her. It was alleged that the officer took the child into a room and had sexual intercourse with her. When the child’s mother returned home, the minor confided what transpired and the matter was reported.

An investigation was then carried out, and the officer was arrested and charged for the offence.

On Singh’s first court appearance the Magistrate remanded him to prison citing the safety of the child and the fact that the child trusted him.

Singh will appear in the High Court for the commencement of his trial at the next sitting of the assizes.