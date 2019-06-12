President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo laid a floral tribute to the founders of the Non-Aligned Movement, yesterday.

Latest update June 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Non-Aligned Monument was unveiled by Arthur Chung, the first President of Guyana, in honour of the founders of the Non-Aligned Movement, Josef Tito of Yugoslavia; Jawaharlal Nehru of India; Julius Nyerere of Tanzania; and Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana.
Jun 12, 2019With new sponsors KFC on board, the 2019 Senior National Squash Championships will serve off this evening at the Georgetown Club, Camp Street. Big names will square off as the event will be great...
Jun 12, 2019
Jun 12, 2019
Jun 12, 2019
Jun 12, 2019
Jun 12, 2019
Freddie Kissoon When the PNC and AFC were in the opposition, the newspapers were filled with their angry demands for the... more
There are rules which insulate the public service from political interference, just as there are rules which prohibit politicians... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Once again, I have drawn attention to the danger posed to countries of the Caribbean by the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]