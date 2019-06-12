Onderneeming residents worried about crime

Over the past two months there has been a sudden increase in criminal activities on the Essequibo Coast, primarily within the Onderneeming Community. A number of major criminal elements within the community are now part of a notorious gang.

Residents believe that the sudden increase in crime is a major threat to the safety and security within the community They are therefore suggesting that the police be more proactive in ridding the community of these criminal elements.

Kaieteur News understands that this criminal gang resides primarily aback of the community, in the Onderneeming backland. Over the past weeks, a wave of criminal activities, which started in areas within close proximity to the backlands, has eventually made its way to the very front.

Last Saturday evening, a woman was shot in the foot after she and her family were robbed right in their Onderneeming home, which is located at the entrance to the community. Based on reports, the family was attacked by two skinny males, who were both wearing masks.

Following the shooting, three 9mm spent shells were recovered from the scene.

On May 27, last, a 46-year-old pump attendant was shot and robbed by two men, in his Onderneeming home.

Vickram Boodram also known as ‘Black Boy’ was shot around 20:30 hrs on May 27, last, and was then robbed of his gold bangle. The victim explained that he was attacked also by two skinny males.

He also underlined the fact that both suspects were masked. Following the attack on Boodram, two 9mm spent shells were also recovered from the scene.

Reliable information reaching this publication suggests that the 9mm shells recovered from last Saturday’s shooting, points to the same firearm used at the shooting on May 27.

Considering the fact that the nearest police station is in Suddie, residents believe that a police outpost should be positioned in the community.

This they believe will ensure that timely response is given by members of the Guyana Police Force. “The problem is the police too far away…from the time the police pass toll gate [entrance to the community] the criminals till at the back of the community done get tip off and they gone their way.

“Then if a crime happen in the community police can’t respond in time to catch the criminals… Was the same thing happen when a woman get murder in the community.”