Latest update June 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Onderneeming residents worried about crime

Jun 12, 2019 News 0

Over the past two months there has been a sudden increase in criminal activities on the Essequibo Coast, primarily within the Onderneeming Community. A number of major criminal elements within the community are now part of a notorious gang.

One of the victims, Vickram Boodram

Residents believe that the sudden increase in crime is a major threat to the safety and security within the community They are therefore suggesting that the police be more proactive in ridding the community of these criminal elements.
Kaieteur News understands that this criminal gang resides primarily aback of the community, in the Onderneeming backland. Over the past weeks, a wave of criminal activities, which started in areas within close proximity to the backlands, has eventually made its way to the very front.
Last Saturday evening, a woman was shot in the foot after she and her family were robbed right in their Onderneeming home, which is located at the entrance to the community. Based on reports, the family was attacked by two skinny males, who were both wearing masks.

Shot: Menawattie Fernandez

Following the shooting, three 9mm spent shells were recovered from the scene.
On May 27, last, a 46-year-old pump attendant was shot and robbed by two men, in his Onderneeming home.
Vickram Boodram also known as ‘Black Boy’ was shot around 20:30 hrs on May 27, last, and was then robbed of his gold bangle. The victim explained that he was attacked also by two skinny males.
He also underlined the fact that both suspects were masked. Following the attack on Boodram, two 9mm spent shells were also recovered from the scene.
Reliable information reaching this publication suggests that the 9mm shells recovered from last Saturday’s shooting, points to the same firearm used at the shooting on May 27.
Considering the fact that the nearest police station is in Suddie, residents believe that a police outpost should be positioned in the community.
This they believe will ensure that timely response is given by members of the Guyana Police Force. “The problem is the police too far away…from the time the police pass toll gate [entrance to the community] the criminals till at the back of the community done get tip off and they gone their way.
“Then if a crime happen in the community police can’t respond in time to catch the criminals… Was the same thing happen when a woman get murder in the community.”

 

 

More in this category

Sports

KFC Senior National Squash tourney starts today

KFC Senior National Squash tourney starts today

Jun 12, 2019

With new sponsors KFC on board, the 2019 Senior National Squash Championships will serve off this evening at the Georgetown Club, Camp Street. Big names will square off as the event will be great...
Read More
Guyana go down to Haiti in final warm up match ahead of debut at 2019 Gold Cup

Guyana go down to Haiti in final warm up match...

Jun 12, 2019

Sentinel Security Inc renews RHTYSC Gregory Gaskin Berbice Sports Award sponsorship – Club to host “Ansa McAl Award of Excellence” programme

Sentinel Security Inc renews RHTYSC Gregory...

Jun 12, 2019

RHTYSC, MS Cricket Teams to host 29th Annual Cricket Academy in July

RHTYSC, MS Cricket Teams to host 29th Annual...

Jun 12, 2019

Providence claim Lodge Kyk-over-al and Lodge Frenaeus dominoes title

Providence claim Lodge Kyk-over-al and Lodge...

Jun 12, 2019

North Georgetown, St. Margaret’s, FE Pollard and Smith Memorial among winners

North Georgetown, St. Margaret’s, FE Pollard...

Jun 12, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019