Mayor and two-member team for climate change forum in Trinidad

City Mayor Ubraj Narine; his Personal Assistant , Jefriana McCalmon; and Deputy Town Clerk, Sherry Jerrick are slated to take part in the

Global Covenant of Mayors (GCOM) for Climate Change and Energy in the Caribbean region set for June 12 to 14 in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad.

The GCOM for Climate Change and Energy in the Caribbean region will be hosted under the theme, “Urban Resilience, disaster and climate change resilience planning in the Caribbean.”

The team was selected to attend the forum following majority vote of members of the councilor during a statutory meeting of City Hall on Monday. However before the Council could have voted or arrived at a decision, a dispute arose over who will accompany the Mayor on the trip.

Mayor Narine had announced that he decided to take his Personal Assistant along with him.

However, several persons on the Council, including Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Munroe, objected to the proposal.

Harry-Munroe informed the Mayor that she would advise that a member from the administration accompany the Mayor.

“You’re representing the City of Georgetown as the Mayor and that is why you would have a member of the administration who can liaise on that aspect,” Harry-Munroe said to the Mayor.

Following the objection of the councillors, it was subsequently decided that the Deputy Town Clerk, Sherry Jerrick, will accompany the Mayor and his Personal Assistant to the forum.

Meanwhile an announcement was also made of finalisation matters related to their updated 2019 budget slated for this Friday.

Following the installation of a new council, the M&CC has been deliberating on matters included in its updated budget. In its budget for 2019, the M&CC is looking at an estimated, $130M for the rolling out of projects.

Drainage and irrigation, solid waste management and repairs and upgrades to market places are the priority areas for the Georgetown council’s budget.

The completion of upgrades to the Kitty Market and La Penitence Market, upgrades to stalls at the Bourda Market and rehabilitation of the roads at the East Ruimveldt Market are also said to be of concern.