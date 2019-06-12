Landfill Access Roads To Be rehabilitated

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened tenders for access roads to be rehabilitated. Those being the Access Road to Belle Vue Landfill Site and to the Access Road to Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Site are to be rehabilitated to facilitate easy access.

Just last week, bids were opened to have maintenance services at landfills across the country inclusive of the two and they attracted significantly large bids.

Other notable projects were the Ministry of Agriculture, Procurement of Plant Design, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Two Abattoirs in Regions 5&9 and the Ministry of Education, Rehabilitation of Building-Science Laboratory- West Ruimveldt Secondary School amongst others.

Ministry of Communities

Construction of Access Road to Belle Vue Landfill Site

Rehabilitation of Access Road to Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Site

Ministry of Agriculture- ASDU

Procurement of Plant Design, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning

of Two Abattoirs in Regions 5&9

Ministry of Education

Rehabilitation of Building-Science Laboratory- West Ruimveldt Secondary School

Ministry of Natural Resources

Hiring Consultant for PSC Audit Report

Ministry of Agriculture- GMC

Supply & Delivery of Two New Servers

Guyana Defence Force

Procurement of One (1) Engine Driven Water Pump- Base Camp Seweyo

Ministry of Public Security

Procurement of drugs and Medical Supplies- Guyana Fire Service

Guyana Elections Commission

Construction of Registration Office at Crane, West Bank Demerara, Region 3

Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Construction of New Road to Timehri Departure Terminal Building at CJIA, Timehri, Region Four

Regional Democratic Council Region 2

Design and Supervision Services of the Rehabilitation of Electrical System at Public Hospital Suddie, Essequibo Coast, Region 2

Design and Supervision of the Rehabilitation of Electrical System at Oscar Joseph District Hospital, Charity Essequibo Coast, Region 2