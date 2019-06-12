Landfill Access Roads To Be rehabilitated

Latest update June 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened tenders for access roads to be rehabilitated. Those being the Access Road to Belle Vue Landfill Site and to the Access Road to Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Site are to be rehabilitated to facilitate easy access.
Just last week, bids were opened to have maintenance services at landfills across the country inclusive of the two and they attracted significantly large bids.
Other notable projects were the Ministry of Agriculture, Procurement of Plant Design, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Two Abattoirs in Regions 5&9 and the Ministry of Education, Rehabilitation of Building-Science Laboratory- West Ruimveldt Secondary School amongst others.
Ministry of Communities
Construction of Access Road to Belle Vue Landfill Site
Rehabilitation of Access Road to Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Site
Ministry of Agriculture- ASDU
Procurement of Plant Design, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning
of Two Abattoirs in Regions 5&9
Ministry of Education
Rehabilitation of Building-Science Laboratory- West Ruimveldt Secondary School
Ministry of Natural Resources
Hiring Consultant for PSC Audit Report
Ministry of Agriculture- GMC
Supply & Delivery of Two New Servers
Guyana Defence Force
Procurement of One (1) Engine Driven Water Pump- Base Camp Seweyo
Ministry of Public Security
Procurement of drugs and Medical Supplies- Guyana Fire Service
Guyana Elections Commission
Construction of Registration Office at Crane, West Bank Demerara, Region 3
Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Construction of New Road to Timehri Departure Terminal Building at CJIA, Timehri, Region Four
Regional Democratic Council Region 2
Design and Supervision Services of the Rehabilitation of Electrical System at Public Hospital Suddie, Essequibo Coast, Region 2
Design and Supervision of the Rehabilitation of Electrical System at Oscar Joseph District Hospital, Charity Essequibo Coast, Region 2
