Landfill Access Roads To Be rehabilitated

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened tenders for access roads to be rehabilitated. Those being the Access Road to Belle Vue Landfill Site and to the Access Road to Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Site are to be rehabilitated to facilitate easy access.
Just last week, bids were opened to have maintenance services at landfills across the country inclusive of the two and they attracted significantly large bids.
Other notable projects were the Ministry of Agriculture, Procurement of Plant Design, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Two Abattoirs in Regions 5&9 and the Ministry of Education, Rehabilitation of Building-Science Laboratory- West Ruimveldt Secondary School amongst others.
Ministry of Communities

Construction of Access Road to Belle Vue Landfill Site

 

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation of Access Road to Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Site

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture- ASDU
Procurement of Plant Design, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning
of Two Abattoirs in Regions 5&9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Education
Rehabilitation of Building-Science Laboratory- West Ruimveldt Secondary School

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Natural Resources
Hiring Consultant for PSC Audit Report

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture- GMC
Supply & Delivery of Two New Servers

 

 

 

 

Guyana Defence Force
Procurement of One (1) Engine Driven Water Pump- Base Camp Seweyo

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Security
Procurement of drugs and Medical Supplies- Guyana Fire Service

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Elections Commission
Construction of Registration Office at Crane, West Bank Demerara, Region 3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Construction of New Road to Timehri Departure Terminal Building at CJIA, Timehri, Region Four

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regional Democratic Council Region 2
Design and Supervision Services of the Rehabilitation of Electrical System at Public Hospital Suddie, Essequibo Coast, Region 2

 

 

 

 

 

Design and Supervision of the Rehabilitation of Electrical System at Oscar Joseph District Hospital, Charity Essequibo Coast, Region 2

