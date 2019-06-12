KFC Senior National Squash tourney starts today

With new sponsors KFC on board, the 2019 Senior National Squash Championships will serve off this evening at the Georgetown Club, Camp Street. Big names will square off as the event will be great preparation for Guyana hosting the Senior Caribbean Area Championships in August.

Nyron Joseph, Regan Pollard and Jason Ray Khalil are just a few of the players in the main draw. Veterans over 40, and over 50 will also be returning to the court to show experienced play. Out of the 34 players geared up to compete, some of the youngsters set for Junior CASA in Trinidad in July will pit themselves against the big boys to see where they measure up.

In the ladies category Taylor Fernandes and Ashley Khalil will be defending against a couple of the up and coming junior champions Abosaide Cadogan and Kirsten Gomes.

Play will run each evening from 6:00pm and from 1:00pm Saturday, and 11:00am Sunday the finals day.