Guyana, Ghana to abolish visa

An agreement between Guyana and Ghana will see citizens of both nations enjoying visa -free travel to each other’s country.

This announcement was made yesterday, following the commencement of the official State visit of Ghana‘s President Nana Akufo Addo and his delegation to Guyana.

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, told media operative that several bilateral agreements were signed by representatives of the two countries following a high-level meeting between President David Granger and President Addo and their government teams.

Harmon explained that the abolition of visa requirement agreement for citizens of Guyana and citizens of Ghana was signed following the discussion.

“What this means is that persons who are the holders of Diplomatic, Official and regular Guyanese passports can travel to Ghana and likewise Ghanaians can come to Guyana without the requirement of a visa.

“In the initial stages, they will be entitled to at least 90 days without having to renew, but after 90 days there will be a requiremen

t for renewal based on the laws of each country.”

Later in the day, the Ghanaian President was conferred with the National Award, the Order of Excellence, for his “unflinching” support for the rights of developing states

President David Granger stated that the orders provide that the Order of Excellence of Guyana may be awarded to any distinguished citizen of another country who rendered valuable service to Guyana and whom for any other reason the state wishes to honour.”

In this regard, he announced that Guyana is pleased to confer this honour upon the visiting Head of State.

“For his dedication and commitment to the Commonwealth, to the Organisation of African Unity, to the economic community of West Africa and for his unflinching support for the rights of developing states,” President Granger declared.

The Guyanese leader also lauded what he described as President Akufo-Addo’s “valuable exertions in promoting economic security and stability on the continent of Africa, his steadfast dedication to regionalism and his tireless efforts to promote the interest of developing states.”

President Granger noted that developing countries look to the West African leader for continued leadership and stewardship in the protection of their gains and in securing their future.

The award was bestowed upon President Akufo-Addo during a State Luncheon held in his honour, by President Granger, at the Baridi Benab, State House.

The Order of Excellence is awarded for service to country, which would have significantly improved the lives of citizens and communities, however, President Granger explained that the orders also provide for the award to be bestowed upon a foreign national.

The award was established in 1970 under the Constitution of the Orders of Guyana.