Gun-toting teenager robs mother and daughter, remanded

A handyman yesterday appeared in the city court where he was made to answer to two counts of robbery under arms.
Mario D’Aguiar, 19, of Lot 1 Smyth and Durban Streets, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus where he pleaded not guilty to both charges.
It was alleged that on June 8, 2019, at Princes Street, Georgetown, D’Aguiar, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, robbed Tracey Salvador of one Samsung galaxy cell phone.
The second charge stated that on the same day and at the same location, he robbed Sonia Thomas of one Alcatel cell phone.
D’Aguiar was represented by Attorney-at-law Lawrence Harris who made application for his client to be granted bail in a reasonable amount. He also stated that his client was never convicted before nor does he have any pending matters before the court.
Police prosecutor Adduni Inniss objected to bail based on the grounds that the same firearm was used in both of the offences and one of the phones was found on the defendant.
Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus refused bail to the defendant and remanded him to prison until June 18, 2019
