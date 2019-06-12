GRDB fraud trial… Accountant exposes pocketing of money in US transactions

Accountant Errol Chester on Monday testified at the trial of the former officials of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), who were slapped with 38 charges of fraudulent conversion and misappropriation.

The accountant in his testimony exposed the manner in which the defendants pocketed monies in United States (US) financial transactions.

The defendants are former General Manager of the Guyana Rice Development Board, Jagnarine Singh, and former Deputy General of GRDB and People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Member, Madanlall Ramraj.

Principal Magistrate, Faith McGusty, is presiding in the trial which is being conducted in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Attorney-at-law Glenn Hanoman is representing the defendants while Special Prosecutor Patrice Henry who is working for the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) is representing the state.

The allegedly fraud took place between January 1, 2011 and December 31, 2015. The fraud involved tens of millions of dollars. The total is said to be over $400M. There are 17 charges of keeping fraudulent accounts, 16 for fraudulent appropriation and five for the falsification of accounts.

Yesterday, Accountant Errol Chester tendered some documents to the court which showed financial transactions of GRDB. The documents related to the conversion of US currency to local currency into the accounts of GRDB.

The accountant told the court that the documents showed that the conversion was done at a rate of GYD$200 for US$1. However, the conversion was actually done at GYD$204 for US$1; this was not reflected in any of the documents.

Following the accountant’s testimony, the matter was adjourned to July 10, 2019.

Joining the two officials charged are former account, Peter Ramcharran; former General Secretary of the Rice Producers Association (RPA), Dharamkumar Seeraj; and former Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Nigel Dharamlall.

Former General Manager of the Guyana Oil Company, Badrie Persaud and the Deputy Permanent Secretary Finance, Ministry of Agriculture, Prema Roopnarine are also charged. They had all pleaded not guilty to the charges that were put to them.

The GRDB found itself in the spotlight after a forensic audit of that entity revealed several “anomalies” where loans without proper paperwork or promissory notes were found.

From about 2009 to 2015, Guyana, under the administration of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, had entered a multi-billion-dollar oil-for-rice arrangement where GRDB was clearing out for farmers.

However, millions of dollars of those monies were reportedly siphoned off via third-party arrangements including rental of ships and other sweetheart deals for a few millers.

SOCU is investigating other aspects of the audit report.