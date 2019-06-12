Ghana to lend technical support to Guyana’s oil sector – Visiting team

The state visit of President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has yielded a series of bilateral agreements. The most notable is that the delegation has agreed to provide Guyana with technical support to develop its oil sector.

During a brief engagement with reporters yesterday at State House, the Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, said that the gesture is a very clear commitment on the part of Ghana to assist with the development of Guyana’s oil sector.

“What they did was to commit to pay the salaries, the transportation and everything to get the people here.”

Guyana is required only to provide accommodation for the technical personnel.

“This is very important to us.” Harmon said.

Harmon said that capacity building is important for the Department of Energy, which will, in time, be the Ministry of Energy.

“So this is really going to require an expanded level of talent and skill.”

Ghana is one of the biggest oil producing nations in Africa, producing over 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

While Guyana is not considered one of the industry’s best, globally, it is admired for how it has handled the sector.

Kaieteur News spoke with a member of the delegation briefly at State House yesterday, who said that the most important consideration for any oil producing nation is the wellbeing of the citizens.