GECOM highlights penalties for failing to register

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in its effort to ensure persons are registered, recently, by means of an advertisement in the daily newspaper, highlighted penalties for individuals who do not comply with the Registration Act.

The advertisement listed five offences along with the penalties attached to them.

According to the advertisement, under section 6 (5), (6) and (7), of the Act; persons who fail to be registered can be fined or imprisoned.

“Every eligible person who refuses to make an application for registration shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine of $16,250 or imprisonment for six months.”

It goes on to highlight the penalties for entering false information on registration records.

“Every registration official who enters false information on a registration record or fails to register any eligible person shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine of $5,000 and imprisonment of six months.”

Section 21 of the Registration Act speaks volumes towards the penalties for illegal registration done by an applicant.

“Every person who procures or induces another person to procure, his registration in more than one divisional register or more than once in any register established under section nine shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine of $5,000 and imprisonment of six months.”

In addition, section 23 (2) of the Registration Act states the penalties a person will receive for making false statements when registering.

“Every person who knowingly makes a false statement for the purpose of being registered or of remaining registered, shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine of $5,000 and imprisonment of six months.”

Finally, the advertisement cited section 27 (a,b,c) of the Registration Act which mentioned the divulging and obtaining information without lawful authority.

“Registration officials shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine of $5,000 and imprisonment of six months if he or she: – publishes or communicates without lawful authority information acquired during a registration to unauthorized persons; obtains information other than what was required or authorized.”

GECOM continues to encourage individuals to get registered to be prepared for house-to-house visits, the advertisement says