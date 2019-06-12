Footballer remanded on armed robbery charges

A footballer who appeared earlier this year in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennan for nine armed robbery matters and was granted bail in the sum of $900,000 was Monday slapped with two similar charges.

Omalo Williams, 27, of Lot 83 Leopold Street, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and pleaded not guilty to both charges that were read to him.

It was alleged that on May 25, 2019, at Smyth and Leopold Streets Georgetown, Williams whiles being in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Odwin Lowenfield of a phone valued $81,000 and $25,000 cash.

And the second charge that stated on the same day and same location, Williams, robbed Latoya Lowenfield of a phone valued at $170,000.

Police prosecutor Adduni Inniss asked for the defendant to be remanded to prison on the grounds of the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.

The defendant told the court that he was only released from prison on May 24, 2019 after spending 11 months on remand, for the previous nine armed robbery charges.

Acting Chief Magistrate Marcus after listening to the facts of the offence and what Williams had to say, she remanded Williams to prison until June 24, 2019, when he will make his next court appearance.