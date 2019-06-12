Duo accused of murdering gold miner walks free

Latest update June 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
Roberto Miggins and Quacey Benjamin who were charged with the murder of a gold miner, were freed of the crime after trial Judge Navindra Si
ngh upheld a no-case submission made by their lawyer, and directed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty. Miggins and Benjamin were both accused of murdering Mario Pozzer, a gold miner, between October 12 and 13, 2016 in Essequibo.
According to information, Pozzer was travelling to Ten Miles Backdam, North West District, when he was gunned down.
Their trial had commenced on Monday before Justice Singh at the High Court in Demerara. The State Prosecutors called a total of seven witnesses. Following the closure of the prosecution’s case, the men’s lawyer made separate no-case submissions.
The trial Judge concluded that there was not sufficient evidence to send the matter to the jury for deliberations. As such, the jury was directed to return a formal verdict of not guilty.
Miggins and Benjamin remain on remand in relation to another murder case.
Prosecutors Tuanna Hardy, Teriq Mohamed and Sarah Martin presented the case for the State. Benjamin and Miggins were represented by lawyers Nigel Hughes and Adrian Thompson respectively.
