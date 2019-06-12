Latest update June 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

City’s mayor SUV badly damaged in four-vehicle crash

Jun 12, 2019

A Sports Utility Vehicle assigned to city mayor, Pandit Ubraj Narine, was yesterday afternoon involved in an accident on the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of Movie Towne, East Coast Demerara.

At the scene yesterday.

The mayor’s SUV.

The Mayor was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident.
The accident involved three other vehicles including a GR taxi. At least one man was rushed to the hospital, his face showing signs of injuries.The Mayor and City Council said that it apologizes to the persons involved in the accident and that investigations are ongoing.
It also said that more details will be released at a later date.
The mayor’s vehicles suffered extensive damage to the front and rear.

 

 

