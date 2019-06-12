City’s mayor SUV badly damaged in four-vehicle crash

Latest update June 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
A Sports Utility Vehicle assigned to city mayor, Pandit Ubraj Narine, was yesterday afternoon involved in an accident on the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of Movie Towne, East Coast Demerara.
The Mayor was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident.
The accident involved three other vehicles including a GR taxi. At least one man was rushed to the hospital, his face showing signs of injuries.The Mayor and City Council said that it apologizes to the persons involved in the accident and that investigations are ongoing.
It also said that more details will be released at a later date.
The mayor’s vehicles suffered extensive damage to the front and rear.
Jun 12, 2019With new sponsors KFC on board, the 2019 Senior National Squash Championships will serve off this evening at the Georgetown Club, Camp Street. Big names will square off as the event will be great...
Jun 12, 2019
Jun 12, 2019
Jun 12, 2019
Jun 12, 2019
Jun 12, 2019
Freddie Kissoon When the PNC and AFC were in the opposition, the newspapers were filled with their angry demands for the... more
There are rules which insulate the public service from political interference, just as there are rules which prohibit politicians... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Once again, I have drawn attention to the danger posed to countries of the Caribbean by the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]