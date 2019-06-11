Youth who killed man with cricket bat gets 25 years

Unable to console himself after learning that he would have to spend the next 25 years in jail for killing the uncle of his girlfriend with a cricket bat, 21-year-old Jonathan Budhan held on to his Bible as he left the courtroom of Justice Navindra Singh yesterday. About three weeks ago, a 12—person jury found Budhan guilty of manslaughter although he was initially indicted for the murder of 40-year-old Ramesh Manbodh.

The verdict was in the proportion 10 guilty to two not guilty. The jurors found that on October 26, 2016, Budhan, of Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, unlawfully killed Manbodh. According to reports, Budhan beat Manbodh of Lot 655 Best Village, West Coast Demerara, on October 20, 2016, with a cricket bat. After being admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, Manbodh died five days later. Budhan was on the run and later turned himself over to police.

Following the presentation of a probation report, Budhan addressed the court. He expressed how sorry he was for his actions and begged the judge to have mercy on him. The convict’s lawyer, Nigel Hughes, asked the court to consider his client’s youthful age and also that he had no previous brushes with the law.

According to the lawyer, Manbodh was in the habit of taunting Budhan. Hughes said that the evidence showed that on the day in question, Manbodh called his client an “anti-man” and thereafter attempted to attack him. The lawyer added that it was clear that his client was not the aggressor. Hughes said, “I asked that you (Justice Singh) be merciful with him. He has regretted the death of Mr Manbodh.”

Describing his client’s actions, Hughes said that he reacted emotionally and had a lapse of judgment.

State Prosecutor Tuanna Hardy asked the court to impose a sentence that reflects the nature and gravity of the offence. Prosecutor Hardy said that this was clearly a case where Budhan lost his temper. Hardy, however, asked the court to take into consideration that a life was lost, and that Manbodh was killed in front of his mother.

On the other hand, Justice Singh said he believed that the verdict of the jury was merciful. The Judge pointed out that from the evidence, it was clear that Budhan had planned to kill the man. “You went prepared,” Justice Singh told a teary-eyed Budhan who stood trembling in the prisoner’s dock.

Justice Singh further told the convicted killer, “You are crying because you are sorry for yourself.” Despite Budhan’s tears and countless apologies, Justice Singh said that he was not genuinely remorseful for his actions. Although Justice Singh indicated that he had initially wanted to sentence Budhan to life imprisonment, he said he assessed certain mitigating factors in favour of him.

Budhan could not contain his emotions. After he was escorted out of the courtroom, and rushed down to the court lockup, loud wailing erupted.