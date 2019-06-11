Turning Point, Providence and All Season’s Racing Service chalk win

Latest update June 11th, 2019 12:33 AM

Turning Point, Providence and All Season’s Racing Service registered victories when the Lodge Kyk-over-al and Lodge Frenaeus four-game dominoes competition commenced on Sunday at the Georgetown Cricket Club, Bourda.

 Players in action on Sunday night at GCC.

Turning Point marked 42 games to beat Mix Up with 41 and Medi Care who made 30 in their encounter. Turning Point were led by June Watts who made 11 and Sandra Welch with 10, while Rawl Peters and Steven Sankar scored eight and seven respectively for Mix Up.
Providence chalked up 45 games to win their match up ahead of All Season’s Racing Service who made 43 and Spartons with 38. Marson Beaton top scored for Providence with 12 games, while Troy Dos Santos contributed 11. S. Rooplall and Ronald Beharry made eight and seven in that order for All Season’s Racing Service, while Spartons leading players were Tyrone Ambrose 10 and Shawn McKenzie with eight.
All Season’s Racing service rebounded to beat Providence and Phantom in another meet. Spearheaded by 10 games apiece from Amanda Singh and Ronald Beharry, All Season’s Racing Service made 45 games, while their closest rival Providence ended on 42 and Phantom on 31. Shawn Beaton led Providence with 12 games while Junior Smith contributed nine. Colin Cave made 10 and Lyall Gittens eight for Phantom.

 

