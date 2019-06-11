Travellers to and from Suriname warned against flouting immigration laws

Minister of Citizenship, Mr. Winston Felix, is urging members of the public travelling to and from Suriname, through East Berbice – Corentyne (Region Six), that pursuant to Section 10 (3) and Section 7 (2) of the Immigration Act, Chapter 14:02, persons entering and leaving Guyana are obligated to present themselves to Immigration offices for processing.

Minister Felix said the absence of the MV Canawaima from regular service does not preclude persons from observing the law.

“Persons arriving must first ensure that they check with the Immigration [office]on departing Suriname and report to the Immigration on arrival in Guyana. Failure to do so if caught, will expose you to prosecution,” he said.

Immigration processing in East Berbice – Corentyne (Region Six) is currently being done at Immigration offices located at Republic Square, Springlands or Port Moleson Creek.

Section 10 (3) and Section 7 (2) of the Immigration Act, Chapter 14:02 respectively states:

(a) “Where a person desires to depart from Guyana by crossing a land frontier, he shall before departing, present himself to the nearest immigration officer”.

(b) “Where a person enters Guyana by crossing a land frontier of Guyana, he shall forthwith present himself to the nearest Immigration Officer”.

As such, the Minister is calling on the public to observe the law. (DPI)