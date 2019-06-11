Robert and Donald get smoke out

When people want to hunt labba or acouri, dem does use smoke. Dem is animals wid more than one hole suh dem boys does put nuff smoke at one end. Dat does force de animal to run out at de odda end and get ketch.

Jagdeo set up de whole thing about de oil blocks. He put Robert in charge of natural resources. Suh Robert was involve in all de gold mining and bauxite and things like dat. He set up de contract and he was de middle man between de investor and de government.

When Exxon come and Janet gone, Robert pull in Donald. He didn’t tell Donald how Jagdeo is de man who was really whispering in he ears. Dat is how he get Donald to distribute two oil blocks near to where Exxon find a ton of oil.

All de time dem boys talking bout who own de oil blocks Robert and Donald ain’t saying nutten. Is when dem smoke out Robert dat dem start to hear something. Dem boys did plan to put smoke at both ends and lef Robert to suffocate but SARA want him fuh questioning.

Robert is a man who like talk. If you ask him ‘bout anything, he start to talk about it even before you done ask de question. When dem boys ask him how come he give out de oil blocks to people who never even see a quarter pint of fry-oil.

De Big Market paper been trying to question him since last year but he play stupid. He refuse to talk. De question is how he can give oil blocks to people who know nutten bout oil and who don’t have money? Robert and Donald can’t answer dat question.

How dem gon tell people dat de people who look like dem own it only fronting? How dem gon tell people dat de aim is to sell de blocks to Exxon and collect money to live like kings. Dat money should go to de national treasury.

But some national leaders tek state property like when a man thief he mudda jewels and give somebody to hold. When he sell it, he mudda wouldn’t get de money.

Talk half and realise is exactly dat wha happen to Guyana.