Parika NDC seeks help to remove illegal roadside vendors

Out of frustration, officials at the Parika Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) Office are appealing to the police and other relevant authorities to assist in the removal of vendors that ply their trade illegally on both sides of the Parika Main Road, in proximity to the speedboat stelling.

Yesterday, NDC Representative Alicia Peters informed that for several years the entity has done all it can to remove the vendors, and relocate them to an area allocated to them behind the Parika Centre, but the vendors have always put up a fight. She explained that in some instances vendors became very vocal, and almost physical with NDC employees as they tried to effect their relocation. She noted that the staff in some instances in the company of police had dismantled structures, but the vendors always returned and rebuilt them.

Peters noted that over the years, the vendors have extended their stalls and some of them have even made permanent structures which take up space on the actual public road. She added that as time goes by the stalls are increasing, and in many cases are even blocking the entrances to some businesses. She explained that just lately, they had served notice on a female vendor, but the woman has refused to move and keeps tormenting a business owner.

The businesswoman was contacted yesterday and she said that the vendor leaves all her garbage after selling in front of the restaurant being operated on the ground floor of her home, and would back up her tables at nights against the walls of the building. She said that at one time she approached the vendor who chased her with a piece of wood.

Several vendors were interviewed yesterday and they argued that the area allotted to them by the NDC is not in close proximity to the very busy boat stelling, but instead, is very desolate and not traversed much by residents. Their claims were that should they relocate, their sales would dwindle drastically, since over 85% of their shoppers are persons en route to Georgetown, from Parika, as well as residents and persons travelling to areas like Charity and Supenaam, Essequibo Coast, and Bartica.

Vendors are contending that they will move willingly if the NDC provides for them a location closer to the Public Road, so as to ensure they net “proper sales” on a daily basis.