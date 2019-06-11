NSC to host Special Schools Teachers training from today

The National Sports Commission will be hosting the second of three Special Schools Teachers’ Training at the National Gymnasium from today June 11 to 14 commencing 09:00am daily.

Disciplines in focus are Cricket and Football. Two (2) of each disciplines will be conducted by Coaches, Mr. Garvin Nedd and Mr. Gordon Braithwatie respectively.

The training is organized by Sports Organizer Mr. Wilton Spencer.