NSC to host Special Schools Teachers training from today

Latest update June 11th, 2019 12:59 AM
The National Sports Commission will be hosting the second of three Special Schools Teachers’ Training at the National Gymnasium from today June 11 to 14 commencing 09:00am daily.
Disciplines in focus are Cricket and Football. Two (2) of each disciplines will be conducted by Coaches, Mr. Garvin Nedd and Mr. Gordon Braithwatie respectively.
The training is organized by Sports Organizer Mr. Wilton Spencer.
Jun 11, 2019Bishops’ High School and St. Rose’s High School advanced to the U-14 semi-finals of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) Georgetown/East Coast Regionals on...
Jun 11, 2019
Jun 11, 2019
Jun 11, 2019
Jun 11, 2019
Jun 11, 2019
Freddie Kissoon Strong words like asinine, idiotic, etc., are not enough to describe the foolish thoughts of people about... more
A dreadful thing has occurred. The personnel staff and the chief accountant of the Department of the Public Service have... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Once again, I have drawn attention to the danger posed to countries of the Caribbean by the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]