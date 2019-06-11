Miner allegedly stabs woman for attempting to break-up his home

A miner was yesterday granted bail after he was slapped with an unlawful wounding charge in which he allegedly stabbed a woman about her body with a broken bottle for attempting to break-up his home.

Hillary George, a 40-year-old miner, pleaded guilty to the charge which was read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts by Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

It was alleged that on June 8, 2019 at Port Kaituma, North West District, the defendant unlawfully and maliciously wounded Julianne James so as to cause her grievous bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Shellon Daniels related the facts of the charge. On the day in question, George’s stepdaughter invited James, who is her friend, over for a drink of alcohol. During that invitation, James allegedly told the man’s wife that George ‘hustles’ her.

An argument then ensued between George and James. George reportedly became annoyed, broke a bottle and dealt the victim several stabs about the body.

The victim was rushed to the Port Kaituma Hospital where she received medical attention. Requiring further treatment, she was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she remains a patient.

George was arrested and charged.

When given a chance to address the court, George said, “She trying to break-up my living by telling my wife things about me. She hit me in my head first as I was walking down the stairs.”

The prosecutor then confirmed that when George was arrested he had a laceration on the back of the head. However, prosecutor Daniels objected to bail based on the seriousness of the offence and the fact that the victim is still hospitalised.

She added that George was lucky that he was not charged for attempted murder as James is now left with several lacerations about her body.

Moreover, Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus decided to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of George after his explanation. The request of the prosecutor was denied as the magistrate granted bail to the tune of $150,000.

She adjourned the matter until August 16, 2019, when he is expected to make his next appearance at the Matthew’s Ridge Magistrate’s Court. He was instructed to report to the Matthew’s Ridge Police Station every Friday pending the outcome of the matter.