Mahaica and Clonbrook Primaries share honours in latest Windball Cricket

Latest update June 11th, 2019 12:59 AM
Mahaica and Clonbrook Primaries shared honours as play continued in the Upper East Coast Demerara AL Sport & Tour Promotions NSC 22nd Annual End of School Year “Edward Cobenna Memorial” Primary Schools Windball Cricket Champions Trophy at the National Gymnasium.
Organised by A. Munroe, the action saw Mahaica Girls after been invited to bat making 75-0, with Juanita Lynch hitting 29 and Ashana Pellew 19. Clonbrook in reply were restricted to 67-2.
Among the Boys – Mahaica batted first and rattled up 85 – 2, Darrell Benjamin made16 while Rene Lewis 2 wkts for Clonbrook who replied with 86-2.
The Region 4 finals were scheduled for yesterday at the National Gymnasium.
Boys teams: Harurani, Supply, Saint Anne’s, Craig, Clonbrook and Mahaica.
Girls Teams: Supply, Timehri, Saint Mary’s, New Diamond, Craig, Mahaica and Clonbrook.
He Region 3 Schools were also set to be in action yesterday.
