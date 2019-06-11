GMR&SC Drag Championship round 2 “Safety is paramount” – Hansraj Singh; Club VP

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) will host the second round of their much subscribed drag championship on June 23rd at the South Dakota Circuit drag strip. Kaieteur Sport had the opportunity to speak with the vice-president of the club Hansraj Singh, who noted that this event is expected to be bigger due to the works that have been done on the strip.

“We would have extended the strip to a full quarter-mile and what we saw in round one, we are expecting to have faster cars to participate because they can have more power generated because of the lengthened track and better breaking and with the installation of the launch pad, better starts,” Singh shared.

As the sport grows, which Hansraj believes it will benefit Guyana greatly, the GMR&SC, he pledged, will maintain their safety standards. “Once the cars are going faster, then definitely safety becomes a bigger issue. Safety is of utmost paramountcy at this time and we are constantly upgrading the facility (South Dakota) to make it safe for everyone including the fans, racers and marshals.

Meanwhile, last week, President of the GMR&SC, Rameez Mohamed, confirmed via a correspondence to the media that Team Mohamed’s newly acquired white Nissan GT-R is set to finally make its competitive debut at the event after missing out in March due to transmission issues.

Over 100 competitors are expected to register for the event which will see the driver with the fastest reaction winning $20,000.

More importantly, DEL Ice Co have sponsored cash prizes for the fastest 10-second ($200,000), 11-second ($150,000) and 12-second ($100,000) cars.

Sponsors for the event include Platinum Car Show, KFC, Supreme Bets, R. Kissoon Contracting Services, Deryck Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Del Ice Co., Mohamed’s Enterprise, B.M. SOAT Auto Sales, Prem’s Electrical, E-Networks, Motor Trend, Nexus Machine Shop, Power Line, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, Wind Jammer Hotel, Cyril’s Taxi, A&R Jiwanram Printery, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, Special Auto, First Class Auto Spares and Sales, GT Tuners, West Coast Customs Wash bay and Imran Auto works.

Tickets for adults cost $1000 and children $500. Action starts at 09:00hrs on race day. (Calvin Chapman)