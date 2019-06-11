Fifty youths graduate from leadership programme

Latest update June 11th, 2019 12:59 AM
A two-week Youth Leadership Training Programme conducted under the Department of Social Cohesion, has been d
ubbed successful, after 50 youths from eight different regions across Guyana, on Sunday, graduated with honours in their 20-hour contact courses.
The module two leadership programmes prepared the participants for Leadership and Management in Youth Work, Youth Organisation, Organisational Development, Group Dynamics, Team Building, Communication, Effective Public Speaking, Meeting and Procedures, and Events Planning. The graduation was held at the Madewini Training Centre.
Senior Administrative Manager for Youth Empowerment, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport, Fayonne Marshall, related that the programme had been initiated since 2015, but actual work did not commence until 2016. Since then, she said, the Ministry was focused on consultation with various regions with the aim of establishing new youth organisations, with its main focus being the grooming of persons for leadership.
Marshall further elaborated that those students who would have displayed exceptional leadership skills and potential in the first Module one programme were given the opportunity to visit the USA as Youth Ambassadors to the United Nations Conference in 2017. Youths who would have graduated would be given the opportunity to practice their leadership skills through managing another of the Ministry’s existing programmes, the Night School.
Module three of the Youth Leadership Programme is expected to commence soon, with a packed schedule of practical exercises for the youths.
