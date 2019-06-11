City Hall still to finalise updated budget for new Council

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council is expected to deliberate and finalise matters related to their updated 2019 budget this Friday. The announcement was made yesterday during a statutory meeting held at City Hall.

Following the installation of new council, the M&CC has been deliberating on matters which include an updated budget. In its budget for 2019, the M&CC is looking at an estimated $130M for the rolling out of projects.

Drainage and irrigation, solid waste management, and repairs and upgrades to market places are the priority areas for the Mayor and City Councillors (M&CC) of Georgetown when the council’s budget is completed, in a matter of weeks.

These will include the completion of upgrades to the Kitty and La Penitence Markets, upgrades to stalls at the Bourda Market and rehabilitation of the roads at the East Ruimveldt Market.

Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore said that the Solid Waste Department was asked to recommend ways in which revenue could be brought into the council’s coffers. He pointed out that most of the council’s revenue is paid to persons contracted to handle garbage disposal, and to those hired monthly to clean drains daily and maintain the city’s environment.

As such, he noted that “the more revenue the department brings in, the better the council will be able to utilise these funds on other projects.”

Mentore added that the engineering department is yet to submit plans on what priority areas they wish to have addressed before the wrapping up of the council’s budget.

“Hopefully, we’ll have a general idea of all the various departments of the council, and out of that, I presume, a plan as to when we’ll have the full budget presentation by the Chairman of the Finance Committee.”

So far, a feasibility study has been completed by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and there are plans to finance the rebuilding of the Stabroek Wharf. The council may look at the newly-built wharf (when works are completed) as a tourist attraction, as the vendors have been/will be placed in other locations.