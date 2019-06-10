Report finds Region Four has highest level of school-ready children

A recent report done by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has indicated that 90.4 percent of children who reside in Region Four are ready for the school system in Guyana.

Part of the report looked at the education level of children countrywide.

Based on UNICEF’s findings the region is on track to meet the exclusive goal of 100 percent.

At the level where the region is, it has surpassed the level of the nation which is at 76 percent. Given that the regional level is at that figure, the report mentioned it [the region] is on track towards meeting a 100 percentage.

The transition rate from primary to secondary schools is also high. According to the report, the percentage of the country’s transition is 88.5 percent. However, in Region Four the percentage is at 96.8 percent.

The net intake of children who are of primary school age for that region stands at 80.6 percent. Nationwide it is 78.6 percent. The report highlighted that there are needs for interventions to ensure increase towards 100 percent.

Availability of learning materials and resources needed for a successful and fulfilling school life can be increased, says the report. The availability of children’s books stands at 54.1 percent while the availability of playthings stands at 68.6 percent.

The report added that this is the first step on the presentation of a region’s profile. It indicated that there is a hope that the data will be used in the achievement of a more child-friendly society.