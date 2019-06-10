Post-independence market day hailed a success

Organizers and exhibitors of the recently concluded post-independence market day hosted by the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) has hailed the event a success.

The public turned out in their numbers to lend support.

The market day was held on Saturday, June 1, and attracted over 30 exhibitors. Hundreds of people flocked D’Urban Park, Georgetown, where a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, agro-processed products, seedlings, ornamental plants and a variety of meats were sold at bargain prices.

The event is in its third year and has been creating meaningful linkages for farmers and agro-processors. GMC, in keeping with its mandate, has over the years, created opportunities for farmers and agro-processors to market their produce and products to the Guyanese public.

Over the years, the participating business has boasted about their growth as a result of the many marketing opportunities created by the corporation.

Kaieteur News was reliably informed that citizens and exhibitors have given positive feedback. The corporation will continue to host events such as the Market Day to continue to aid in the development of the farming and

agro-processing industry. According to Ida Sealey-Adams, General Manager of GMC, the role of the marketing corporation is to develop the non-traditional agricultural sector and to expand all production sectors locally, regionally and internationally.

In this regard, GMC is gearing to host a trade show from July 19-20 in Antigua. The initiative has been receiving tremendous support from the public and private sectors. Planning for the trade show has been well thus far.