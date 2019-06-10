Man found floating in Providence trench still not identified

Just two days ago the body of a half-naked man was found in trench aback of Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), by residents. According to police officials, that man has not yet been identified.

Students occupying the dormitory of the Lincoln American University School of Medicine in the community discovered the dead man’s body floating face downwards in the trench around 12:15PM on Friday afternoon, and police officers were immediately contacted.

The residents there were clueless as to who the individual was.

The man appeared to be of mixed ethnicity, bald and only wearing a pair of striped trousers. The body was removed by undertakers from the Lyken Funeral Home. On inspecting the body it was discovered that there were multiple abrasions.

The police in ‘A’ Division are investigating the man’s death and an autopsy is expected to determine how he met his demise. The body is currently at the Lyken Funeral Home.