Late Kwakwani activist, Charles Thom, given grand farewell

Community leader and stalwart of Kwakwani, Charles Alexander Thom, was hailed as a hero as he was laid to rest on Friday, June 7.

The farewell ceremony, held in his Kwakwani community, recognized him as a noteworthy contributor to the development of the community and one who touched the lives of many. This was evident by the presence of hundreds who converged at the Community Ground to bid him farewell.

Among Thom’s farewell attendees were his family and friends along with his many colleagues. Also in attendance were the Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman; Member of Parliament, Audwin Rutherford; Deputy Commissioner of the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) Gavin Agard; and members of the GFC Board.

According to the ministry, Thom received tributes from community members, his children, and a few of his colleagues.

Trotman expressed condolences and his joy in knowing and interacting with Thom up until his passing.

He also recognized Thom’s significant contributions to the natural resources sector.

Also making recognition of Mr. Thom’s great work were M.P Rutherford and Vanessa Kissoon.

The family of the deceased was also presented with a plaque on behalf of the Ministry of Natural Resources and the GFC in honor of Thom’s work.

There were also several other moving tributes from his children, grandchildren, and friends which characterized him as a caring, committed and understanding individual, determined to make Kwakwani a place of progress and development.

His significant contributions towards the community and Region 10 were also recognized by the party and association he founded- Kwakwani United For Progress and the Upper Berbice Forest and Agricultural Producers Association.