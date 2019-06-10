GMRSC Drag Championship round 2…Miracle Optical confirms sponsorship

Team Mohamed’s White GTR confirmed to participate

Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) second round of the Drag Championship speeds off on the 23rd of this month at the South Dakota Circuit’s drag strip and as fans excitement rises and competitors begin their friendly banter, the corporate community is pouring in support for the event that is anticipated to be highly successful.

Yesterday, Miracle Optical confirmed their much needed sponsorship for the meet which will see cash prizes being doled out to the respective winners in the top classes for the first time.

Handing over the cheque to GMRSC’s Serika Mohamed was Romeo Singh of the eye specialisation company.

Singh expressed pleasure in his company being given the opportunity to contribute to the fast growing sport in Guyana and noted his excitement with what to expect on the 23rd after round one in March saw a record number of fans coming out.

This meet is expected to see a much larger turnout with more overseas competitors from Suriname expected.

President of the GMR&SC, Rameez Mohamed, confirmed via a correspondence to the media that Team Mohamed’s newly acquired white Nissan GT-R is set to finally make its competitive debut at the event after missing out in March due to transmission issues.

“Yes, for sure the car is going to be racing; we already confirmed with the driver and team manager, the car is taking part in this event. What happened the last time is the car had some mechanical issues and which race car does not have issues, especially when you take the car to that limit, you do expect it to get issues. They fixed everything and they (the mechanics) have put 100% into it and they are 100% certain it will perform at this event,” Rameez added.

The GT-R created tremendous hype when it first arrived in Guyana in March. It was deemed to be one of the fastest in the world, but the thousands who turned up at South Dakota were only able to see a minuscule of the true potential, with the car just doing some short runs, mainly for crowd appeasement.

Rameez shared that he expects over 100 competitors to register for the event which will see the driver with the fastest reaction winning $20,000.

More importantly, DEL Ice Co has sponsored cash prizes for the fastest 10-second ($200,000), 11-second ($150,000) and 12-second ($100,000) cars. Tickets for adults cost $1000 and children $500. Action starts at 09:00hrs on race day.