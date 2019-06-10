GFF-KFC Independence Cup…Conquerors rule Georgetown zone

Latest update June 10th, 2019 12:58 AM
Fruta Conquerors Football Club (FCFC) defeated Santos 3-1 to win the Georgetown Zone of the Guyana Football Federation’s KFC National Under-20 Independence Cup on Saturday last and have booked their place in the National Playoffs.
Playing at the National Training Center (NTC) located at Providence on the East Bank of Demerara, the Tucville based club took the lead during the first half, courtesy of a Nicholas McArthur strike in the 16th minute.
Ronaldo Rodrigues then quickly equalised for the Santos FC four minutes later but that would prove to be the first and last goal the losers would have scored for the match.
Conquerors would then have to wait until the second half to take back the lead and they did that through Nicolai Andrews who netted in the 56th minute. Ravon Bayley then put the game out of reach of Santos with a stoppage time strike.
Jun 10, 2019
Jun 10, 2019
Jun 10, 2019
Jun 10, 2019
Jun 10, 2019
