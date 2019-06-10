Latest update June 10th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF-KFC Independence Cup…Conquerors rule Georgetown zone

Jun 10, 2019 Sports 0

Fruta Conquerors Football Club (FCFC) defeated Santos 3-1 to win the Georgetown Zone of the Guyana Football Federation’s KFC National Under-20 Independence Cup on Saturday last and have booked their place in the National Playoffs.
Playing at the National Training Center (NTC) located at Providence on the East Bank of Demerara, the Tucville based club took the lead during the first half, courtesy of a Nicholas McArthur strike in the 16th minute.
Ronaldo Rodrigues then quickly equalised for the Santos FC four minutes later but that would prove to be the first and last goal the losers would have scored for the match.
Conquerors would then have to wait until the second half to take back the lead and they did that through Nicolai Andrews who netted in the 56th minute. Ravon Bayley then put the game out of reach of Santos with a stoppage time strike.

More in this category

Sports

Corona Futsal Final…Tiger Bay cop first title

Corona Futsal Final…Tiger Bay cop first title

Jun 10, 2019

Alfred rides away with Hero Honda MVP prize Fan favourites, Tiger Bay shot their way to a 4-3 win over Back Circle early yesterday morning at the National Gymnasium to win their first title in the...
Read More
GMRSC Drag Championship round 2…Miracle Optical confirms sponsorship

GMRSC Drag Championship round 2…Miracle...

Jun 10, 2019

Nadal racks up 12th French crown as Thiem runs out of steam at Roland Garros

Nadal racks up 12th French crown as Thiem runs...

Jun 10, 2019

Portugal beat Dutch to win inaugural Nations League title

Portugal beat Dutch to win inaugural Nations...

Jun 10, 2019

England clinch series with commanding win

England clinch series with commanding win

Jun 10, 2019

FIFA Referee & Sports Administrator Lawrence ‘Sparrow’ Griffith receives well deserved National Award

FIFA Referee & Sports Administrator Lawrence...

Jun 10, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019