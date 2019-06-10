GBTI Open Tennis tournament…Lopes win hard fought game against Murray

Andre Lopes and Ronald Murray treated the small crowd to entertaining Lawn Tennis on Saturday night in the over-35 Men’s singles in the tenth annual ‘GBTI Open’ Tennis tournament at the Bank’s Lawn Tennis Court in Bel Air.

The game, highlighted by long rallies from both players, was halted with the score one game apiece at close to 11:00PM as it brought the curtains down on a truncated rain affected opening day.

Yesterday, the over-35 match resumed at 4:00PM with the commencement of the third game and in sweltering heat, Lopes and his young opponent fought hard and long for supremacy.

Murray looked the likely winner when he extended his lead to 5-1 in the third set but Lopes was not giving up and gradually began to fight his way back in the contest; registering six unanswered points as he recovered to win 7-5.

Also on Saturday night, Wayne Baker and Orande Dainty beat Philbert Clarke and David Rose 6-4, 7-6, 11-9 in the Men’s doubles, while Joseph De Jouge and Fiona Bushell beat Leyland Leacock and Kizzy Richmond in the mixed doubles.

Yesterday afternoon, Wayne Baker beat Daniel Chroust 6-2, 6-1 and Viraj Sharma defeated Matthew Yusuf 6-2, 6-0 in some of the games in Novice division, while Tanya Chroust got a walk over.

In the morning session yesterday, Wayne Barker defeated Daniel Chroust 6-2, 6-1 in the Boys Open Singles, while Akeila Jones beat Alana Chung in the Girls Singles Open 4-6, 7-6, 7-4 in the tie break and 10-8, Virat Sharma beat Matthew Yusuf 6-2, 6-0, while Kalcia Fraser beat Rashada Harding 6-0,61 in some of the matches in the Junior division.

The tournament continues today from 4:00PM at the GBTI Courts with more senior matches some of which were played last night. (Sean Devers)