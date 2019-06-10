Latest update June 10th, 2019 12:58 AM

Farm hacking death…Suspected killer alleges sexual assault by victim

The police in a statement to the media have indicated that the killer of 43-year-old Andrew Drakes is currently in custody and is assisting with the murder investigation.
The brutal killing took place on Saturday. The victim, who is known as ‘Beach’, was butchered by his neighbour. It is said that the incident allegedly took place in front of the now dead man’s seven-year-old son.
According to the police statement, the incident took place around 17:30hrs at Lot 7 Pump Station Street, Farm, East Bank Essequibo.

Andrew Drakes called ‘Beach’

The murder scene

The suspect, who has been identified as a 20-year-old unemployed resident of the said area, alleges that the deceased had sexually assaulted him on Friday last about 20:30hrs at his home.
On the day of the murder, the suspect saw the deceased sitting on a bench in front of his yard; he then allegedly armed himself with a cutlass and inflicted multiple wounds to the head of Drakes and about his body. The suspect then fled the scene.
The statement went on to say that an off-duty female Detective Corporal who was passing at the time stopped and with the assistance of residents, pursued, disarmed and apprehended the suspect.
The victim was picked up and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body remains at the Ezekiel’s Funeral Home. A post mortem examination is said to be conducted shortly.
Moreover, the police stated that an injury was seen to the back of the suspect’s head which he claimed he received whilst being apprehended. He has since received medical attention and is cooperating with investigators as the probe continues.

