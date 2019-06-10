Failure to screen taxi drivers can be probable factor for heightened crime

While the relevant authorities and investigative bodies may have been looking at crimes from various angles, many may have been overlooking the possibility that failure by taxi bases to properly screen drivers before employment can be a probable factor for the rise in criminal activities.

Over the years there have been many cases where crimes were committed involving taxis and drivers.

From the eight bases where interviews were conducted, it was discovered that only three were actually adhering to rules of proving drivers with an expected stipulated driver’s code of conduct.

That aside, none of the eight bases has ever asked their drivers for proper personality references, nor has ever requested that drivers submit police clearances.

As a matter of fact, the practice at most bases required that drivers merely provide their drivers licence and they got the job.

One of the base owners interviewed, requested to remain anonymous, but indicated that at present his management was investigating allegations that one of the drivers was criminally linked to gang robbers in the city.

The base owner indicated that this puts passengers at risk since armed with his findings, there can be dozens of other drivers linked the same way to criminals. Some can be the ringleaders, orchestrating crimes against customers and even base management.

Last year, Steve Hercules, a taxi driver, was one of the six men charged for multiple offences in connection with the foiled Supply Village robbery. He was remanded to prison. He and five others were eventually charged with several counts of having firearms and ammunition in their possession while being unlicensed, and for imitating a vehicle licence plate.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison on the possession charges after pleading guilty.

Another taxi driver, Matthew Munroe, was fingered in the murder of school teacher, Kescia Branche, whose body was dumped on Cemetery Road, Georgetown, in 2017.

Another taxi driver, Casey Chapman, in May 2018 was slapped with multiple firearm related charges as well as a robbery charge, and a charge of robbery under arms.

Last January, taxi driver Jermaine Caesar of Epson Village, Corentyne, Berbice was fingered in a drug trade. He was arrested at a police roadblock at Weldaad, West Coast Berbice.

Taxi drivers should not be exempted from legalities or employer’s screening process since it is clear many of them are endangering commuters with their criminal connections.

Police sources yesterday expressed surprise that common screening process are not practised by taxi base owners.

They are urging them to up their ante by properly making background checks before employing taxi drivers.